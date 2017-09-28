The Department of Ecology is in Longview today, holding a public hearing on proposed measures for cleaning up the old International Paper property at the Port of Longview. The hearing deals with contaminated land that was left behind after IP ceased its operations. Wastewater from the wood-treating process was directed into a ditch in the Maintenance Facility Area on the property, leaving behind about 65 hundred cubic yards of contaminated soil. Ecology says that a draft report called a “remedial investigation and feasibility study” is now available for review and comment; you’re invited to come by and examine the options at an Open House that will start at 5 pm at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center. The public hearing will start at 6. If you can’t go to the hearing, comments are being accepted on the Ecology web page through October 2nd.