A Longview woman reports that she and her husband are victims of the “IRS Scam.” The woman called the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office yesterday afternoon, reporting that a man had called, claiming that he was from the IRS, demanding immediate payment of a “past tax bill.” The caller threatened the woman with arrest if she didn’t immediately pay this bill. This time, the suspect had the victim buy five $100 iTunes cards, and then provide the numbers from those cards to the scammer. Deputies advised the woman to try and stop payment on the credit card that was used for the purchase; the investigation is continuing.