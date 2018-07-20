Longview Police are putting out an alert, saying that the “IRS Scam” is making the rounds in the local area. In a Facebook post from yesterday, LPD reports that at least three people have reported receiving the scam calls on Tuesday. In the scam, a person calls and says that they are from the IRS; that person tells the citizen that they have an outstanding tax bill. The scammer says that the bill must be paid immediately, or the citizen will be arrested and jailed. Caller ID shows that these latest calls came from Kentucky, but Sergeant Doug Kazensky says that’s probably not the case, as the scammer is probably using a “spoofing” app, hiding their true location. Longview Police say that you should just hang up; they also say that you don’t need to call police unless you’ve actually been victimized by sending money. They advise that you go to irs.gov to learn more about these type of scams.