Closing arguments in a federal lawsuit involving the Longview School District are expected to wrap up today, and the case could be in the hands of the eight-member jury by tomorrow. Today’s Daily News has an update on the case, which is being brought by five families who claim that pre-existing disabilities in their children were made worse when they were placed inside an “isolation booth” at Mint Valley Elementary School. Late last week, Judge Robert J. Bryan removed former Longview Superintendent Suzanne Cusick and former Mint Valley Principal Patrick Kelley from the suit, saying that it was “too much of a stretch” to hold them liable. Special Education teacher Jerry Stein and the school district itself remain as defendants in the case. The plaintiffs in the case contend that their children were harmed further by being placed in the box, while the district claims that proper procedures will follow. Those involved say that “tens of millions of dollars” rest on the decision of this jury.