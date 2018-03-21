There was a pretty good crowd at last night’s Open House and Public Hearing for the Draft Environmental Impact Statement on the Industrial Way-Oregon Way Intersection Project, providing input that will help with the choice of a preferred alternative for construction. Project Manager Claude Sakr says that they’re still on track to get construction started in 2021. Comments on the DEIS are being taken through April 16th, and preparations of the Final EIS will begin in early summer. The Final EIS should be out early next year, and then they should start Right-of-Way identifications and negotiations. Following approval of the Final EIS, engineering documents would be prepared, and then construction would begin in mid-2021. The Draft EIS can be examined at several locations in the Longview-Kelso area, or on the project web page at IndustrialOregonWay.org.