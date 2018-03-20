Get the latest on the Industrial Way-Oregon Way Intersection Project, or IWOW, at an Open House and Public Hearing that’s being held this afternoon and evening in Longview. Public comments on the recently-released Draft Environmental Impact Statement are being taken through April 16th, and you have the opportunity to provide official comments at tonight’s event. Two alternatives have been identified through the process, along with the “no action” alternatives. Both options under consideration would separate the rail line from at least some of the traffic in the area, with a full grade separation or a “partial-grade separation.” Tonight’s Open House and Public Hearing will run from 5 to 7 pm at Saint Helens Elementary School in Longview. The DEIS is available for review on the project web page at IndustrialOregonWay.org, or at several locations around town. Comments from tonight’s meeting will be included in the Final Environmental Impact Statement, which should be out early next year.