The historic Jackson House and the grounds surrounding the building are closed for the next few months, as Washington State Parks does some improvement and upgrades. They say that this is the first of a two-phase project, starting with the replacement of selected logs that have deteriorated. They also plan to replace the existing “daubing” on the logs, putting in a material that will last longer, and will help to protect the logs from water damage. The roof will be replaced with historically accurate split cedar shakes, the rock wall will be repaired, and the metal arch over the entrance gate will be replaced. They also plan to replace the split-rail cedar fence that surrounds the house. This work is expected to run through mid-May. The Jackson House State Park Heritage Site is part of Lewis and Clark State Park near Toledo, and is listed on the National Historic Register.