There’s a new local entry on the National Registry of Historic Places, as the John and Matilda Jackson House near Chehalis is added to the list. This announcement came last week from the Washington Department of Archeology and Historical Preservation. They say that the Jackson House was listed for several reasons, including its historic connection to the Chehalis community, along with its history as a rest stop for travelers while being an attraction for early motor travelers. They also say that the pioneering efforts of the Jacksons themselves factored into the decision. It’s also noted that the Jackson House was one of the first-ever targets for historic preservation in Washington state.