County Corner Tim Davidson is setting Monday, March 26th as the date for an inquest into the death of Britney Helene Smith; she died while in custody at the Cowlitz County Jail back on December 29th of 2016. The autopsy performed at that time showed that Smith died from complications of methamphetamine and Fluoxene intoxication, but the manner of death was listed as “undetermined.” Fluoxene is a medication used to treat bulimia and other anxiety disorders. The purpose of the inquest will be to determine if the death was a suicide, an accident, a homicide, or came from natural causes. Davidson says that he expects the inquest to last three or four days. Questions about the inquest process are being referred to Davidson’s office at 360-577-3079.