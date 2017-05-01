A Coroner’s Inquest is being called in connection with the in-custody death of Britney Helene Smith, who was found dead in the jail back on December 29th of last year. County Coroner Tim Davidson says that autopsy results now show that Smith died at the age of 26, from “Complications from Methamphetamine and Fluoxetine Intoxication,” but the manner of death is listed as “undetermined.” Davidson says that an inquest is required, due to the “undetermined” ruling, and additional community sensitivities about recent deaths in the Cowlitz County Jail. The inquest is intended to help gather evidence and information, to determine when and how a person died. Davidson says that this process will help to provide the “utmost transparency” in connection with Smith’s death. The date of that inquest has not yet been announced.