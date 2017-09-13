Cowlitz County Corrections is announcing an upgrade to their booking system, reporting that this jail will be the first in Washington state that will have a full body scanner. Corrections Captain Chris Moses says that they expect to have the Conpass Dual-View full-body scanner up and running in one week; he says that this device will be able to detect items that are concealed outside or inside of a person’s body, safely completing that scan in just 7 seconds. Moses says that the main objective is to prevent contraband from coming into the jail, spotting drugs, weapons, cell phones and smoking devices that inmates might try to get into the facility. Moses says that all new arrestees (with a few exceptions) will be scanned prior to going into the general population to the jail. He says that this scanner will help to identify contraband that’s hidden inside body cavities, items that can’t be seen otherwise. Moses says that they should be using the new scanner by next Wednesday.