Cowlitz County Corrections reports that they found meth, heroin, marijuana and other contraband in the first-ever “shakedown” that been conducted at the Cowlitz County Jail. The search of a 72-bed portion of the jail was conducted on March 2nd, with assistance from the Narcotics Task Force, the Street Crimes Unit, the Sheriff’s Office and the Washington Department of Corrections. Jail officials say that contraband inside the facility has been a “substantial issue and safety concern,” for both staff and for inmates. Other items found in the sweep include prescription medications, tobacco, tattooing equipment and a broken broom handle. Cowlitz County Corrections Director Marin Fox Hight says that they recently installed a metal detector at the Jail; she says that they are also looking into other measures to prevent the entry of contraband, including the possible purchase of a full body scanner.