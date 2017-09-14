A Jeep YJ Wrangler that had been stolen from a fire station near Kalama has bene recovered in Portland, apparently undamaged. Last week, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reported the theft of the Jeep, which had been stolen from the Cowlitz Fire District 5 station on Todd Road. A pickup owned by the district was also stolen, along with other equipment and electronics. One of the items that had been taken is a 55-inch computer monitor that’s used for fire training, valued at $10,000; the total loss in the burglary is put in the area of $,100,000. The Jeep was unoccupied when it was found, and the rig did not appear to be damaged. Authorities say that a “person of interest” has been identified in the case, but no arrests have been reported. The Sheriff’s Office says that this is a “very active” investigation, and they say that detectives are following up on “solid leads.” Cowlitz 5 Fire Chief Vic Leatzow is expressing his appreciation for the public’s help and support in this case, and he urges people to continue to use the TIP411 smartphone app to report on this incident and to report other crimes in the area.