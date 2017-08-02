The brother of current Cowlitz County Deputy Danny O’Neill got into the first-responder act yesterday, helping to rescue a man from drowning in the Cowlitz River. A call came into 911 around 5:30 last night, reporting that a man was in the water about three miles north of Kelso, and that he was drowning. Deputy Derek Baker was in the area, and got down to the riverbank with his “throw rope,” at almost the same time as a man showed up on a waverunner. They say that the victim was actually going under the water when Eric O’Neill arrived on the jetski, grabbing the man and holding him above the surface. They say that Russell William Posh, 22, was exhausted, and could not move. O’Neill helped get the man to shore, where he was put in an ambulance and was taken to St. John Medical Center; Posh is listed in stable condition this morning.