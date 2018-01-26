The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers is getting ready to start repair work on the North Jetty at the mouth of the Columbia River, work that will require some road closures at Cape Disappointment State park. Starting February 12th and going into October, the North Jetty Road will be closed, along with the nearby parking lots. Another closure is also planned between March 17th and November 1st of next year. Benson and Waikiki Beaches will be unaffected by this work, and will remain open to public access. The three jetties at the mouth of the Columbia were constructed between 1885 and 1939, including the North Jetty, the South Jetty and Jetty A. The three jetties are just less than ten miles in length, and help to minimize channel maintenance at the mouth of the river. Work on Jetty A has already been completed, and the work on the North Jetty is projected to go into the year 2020. The South Jetty is scheduled for repair between 2019 and 2023.