Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is one of 20 Republicans who voted against the American Health Care Act, saying that “the difficulties this bill would create for millions of children still need to be addressed. In a written statement, Beutler says that she “remains steadfast” in her desire to repeal and replace Obamacare, but she says that the AHCA does enough to make health care affordable and accessible to all. She also says that residents of Southwest Washington need more assurances that health care costs will be lowered, so that premiums, out-of-pocket expenses and taxes take up less of their paychecks. Beutler says that she will remain “fully engaged” as Congress moves forward, and she will continue to work for a solution that leaves local citizens with better access to health care than they have with Obamacare.