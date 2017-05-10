During the current Congressional recess, Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is in-district, with plans to hold a roundtable discussion on chronic absenteeism in local schools. This morning at 8:45, superintendents from school districts in Southwest Washington will gather at Beutler’s office in Vancouver, to discuss the issue of chronic absenteeism. Beutler recently worked with Democrats in the House to introduce the Chronic Absenteeism Reduction Act, a bill that she says will allow school districts to use existing funds to develop effective solutions to chronic absenteeism. It’s currently estimated that up to 14 percent of the total student population is “chronically absent,” as many as 6.8 million students. Today’s meeting is being held in the lower level of the O. O. Howard House, located at 750 Anderson Street in Vancouver.