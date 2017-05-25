Our local Congressional Representative is coming out against the President’s proposal to sell off some assets of the Bonneville Power Administration. In the budget that President Trump released earlier this week, it’s proposed that the BPA’s transmission system be privatized, claiming “major savings and reforms” for the power agency. In a statement released yesterday, Jaime Herrera Beutler says that the proposal is a “non-starter” for residents and employers in the Pacific Northwest. Beutler says that the Northwest enjoys some of the cleanest, most affordable and most reliable energy in the nation, due to the “unique and sustainable model made possible by the BPA.” She says that if this was sold off to the highest bidder, then local residents would face higher monthly power bills, while the needs of rural communities would be lost. Instead, she suggests that the BPA model be expanded to other regions of the country. Beutler points to 33 consecutive debt payments being made to the Treasury as a testament to the effectiveness of the BPA; she says that “Ending this would be a blow to our region’s economy for minimal gain.”