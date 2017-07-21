Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is out with a sternly-worded letter, saying that she’s vowing to protect citizens of Southwest Washington from a proposed tolling scheme that’s being floated in Oregon. The State of Oregon is mulling over a proposal to charge tolls on freeways in Portland, a measure that Beutler says would unfairly target commuters from Washington. In the letter to Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Department of Transportation Director Matthew Garrett, stating her concerns about the plan. Beutler says that she doesn’t oppose the concept of a fee that’s paid by users of a resource, allocating funds to maintenance and upkeep of that resource, but she claims that any toll imposed in I-5 and I-205 would unfairly target commuters from Washington. She says that money would pay for improvements south of Portland, which would rarely be used by the people footing the bill. Beutler says that “Oregon has no right to make Southwest Washington an unwilling piggy bank for Oregon’s infrastructure projects.” Beutler pledges to defend Southwest Washington residents from any unfair tolling plan, using every appropriate means available.