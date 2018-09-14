Bills backed by Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler are moving on, and now await additional action. The “minbus” appropriations is out of a Conference Committee, and now awaits final action by the full House. That bill includes funding for the Veterans Administration, along with dollars that will help pay for port maintenance and improvements near the mouth of the Columbia River.

Beutler also says that a bill that would lift the prohibition on the establishment of distilleries on Indian reservations is out of the House, while a companion bill from Senator Maria Cantwell is making its way through the Senate. This bill would allow tribes to expand economic opportunities by allowing the building of distilleries on Indian lands. The Chehalis Indians have plans to build a restaurant, distillery and brewery that would bring about 100 new jobs to the reservation north and west of Chehalis.