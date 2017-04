During this current Congressional recess, Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler plans to be in Morton today, talking about federal support for police, along with community development grants. Today’s meeting will also include a discussion about Community Development Block Grants. Today’s meeting with Lewis County law enforcement and elected officials will run from 10:30 to 11:15 am in the Lyle Community Center, located at 700 Main Street in downtown Morton.