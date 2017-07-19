Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is going to bat for a critically ill baby in Great Britain, offering an amendment to the Homeland Security Bill, offering permanent U. S. residency to Charlie Gard and his family. The bill is under consideration in the House Appropriations Committee; Beutler says that U. S. residency would allow the family to leave Britain to try and get an experimental treatment in this country. The eleven month-old suffers from a rare genetic disorder; he’s currently on life support, and is not expected to survive. Gard’s parents have been requesting the experimental treatment, but they claim that the hospital in London only plans to remove the life support, saying that the treatment would only prolong the baby’s suffering. Beutler’s amendment now moves to the full House for a vote.

Beutler also says that an amendment that would require an explanation for finding that several small communities were “too affluent” for federal grant funding is through the Appropriations Committee. Beutler has been looking for answers on this issue for several years, after the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that Toledo, Pe Ell and Vader were “too affluent” to qualify for Community Development Block Grant funds. Beutler says that her research shows that HUD used flawed data to compute income levels, sometimes with a margin of error in excess of 90 percent. Beutler says that she wants this information to be public, and she wants HUD to be held accountable. This also moves to a House floor vote.