Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is touting her vote in support of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, claiming that the bill will allow residents of Southwest Washington to keep more of their money, while seeing bigger paychecks. Beutler contends that the average family of four will keep $2,385 more of what they earn; Beutler says that the average Joe and Jane will see more money through an increase in the Standard Deduction, doubling of the Child Credit, preservation of the state and local tax deduction and the mortgage interest deduction. She says that the bill increases the Medical Expense Deduction, lowers individual tax rates, and preserves other credits for child care, dependent care and adoptions. Along with other credits, Beutler challenges what she says are “myths” about the bill, saying that much of the nay-saying about the bill is simply untrue. The bill passed through the Senate, and is expected to be on the President’s desk later today, after the House re-votes.