Local residents are being invited to join in a Telephone Town Hall that Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler plans to hold this evening. The Telephone Town Hall is set to begin at 5:30 pm, and Beutler says that all citizens of Southwest Washington are invited to call in and share their concerns about tax cuts, tolling or anything else that’s on their minds. You can be placed on the call list in advance by signing up through Beutler’s Congressional web page, or you can call her office in Vancouver at 360-695-6292 to get signed up. You can also join the Town Hall at any time by calling 1-877-229-8493, and then use the pass code 116365. Beutler says that she plans to give a brief update on her work in Congress, then she will spend the bulk of the hour taking questions from constituents.