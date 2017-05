Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler plans to connect with her constituents again tonight, holding a Telephone Town Hall meeting between 6 and 7 pm. Beutler says that all residents of Southwest Washington are invited to join in, and to ask your questions about health care, taxes, the economy or anything else that’s on your mind. Beutler plans to make a brief statement on the current happenings in “the other Washington,” and then she will open it up for questions and comments. You can sign up in advance by calling Beutler’s office in Vancouver at 360-695-6292.