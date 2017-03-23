Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is defying President Donald Trump, announcing this morning that she’s not going to vote for the American Health Care Act in its current form. In a statement that came out this morning, Beutler says that “I remain steadfast in my commitment to repeal and replace Obamacare with health care solutions that better serve all residents of Southwest Washington. But we can do better than the current House replacement plan, and I cannot support it in its current form.” Beutler says that she appreciates the work done by Paul Ryan and others, but she also says that this bill creates problems for millions of children. She’s also disappointed that an amendment she offered to strengthen the Medicaid safety net for kids will not be considered. She says that “In the final analysis, this bill falls short. We can’t give up on replacing Obamacare with a solution that provides affordable, high-quality health care to all Americans.” Beutler says that she will remain “active and engaged at every step until Congress gets this right.”