Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is joining a growing chorus of GOP voices, saying that they need to have a replacement available before the Affordable Care act is repealed. Beutler is sending out the copy of a letter that she sent to House Speaker Paul Ryan, asking that Congress “undertake the implementation of replacement health care solutions with equal urgency and purpose” as repealing the ACA. She says that as “unpopular” as the Affordable Care Act is, she says that repealing the measure without a replacement “risks repeating the Democrats’ mistakes.” Beulter is pledging to work with Ryan on developing that replacement.