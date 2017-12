Longview is being spotlighted as one of the cities in Washington that’s experiencing “considerable job growth.” A recent report from a website called “24/7 Wall Street” says that seven out of the top 25 metro areas that are experiencing great job growth are in Washington, and Longview is coming in at number 12, with a 4.5 percent increase in the number of jobs. Bellingham is on top, followed by Mount Vernon and the Spokane Valley. Olympia-Tumwater comes in right after Longview, followed by Bremerton-Silverdale and the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro area. It’s also noted that the greatest increases in jobs came in the mining, logging and construction sector. The full report is available on the 24/7 Wall Street web page.