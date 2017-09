The number of people in Cowlitz County who have gainful employment continues to run at a record high, with Employment Security reporting that there are 40,000 people in the county that have jobs. The August unemployment rate for Cowlitz County came in at 5.6 percent, two full percentage points below the number in August of last year. Scott Bailey with Employment Security says that the only significant change in August was a drop in local government jobs, where seasonal layoffs dropped that number by 200. Non-farm employment is up 3.4 percent over the past 12 months, an increase of 1,200 jobs. It’s also noted that the number of people looking for work has dropped, down to 2,500 at this time. That’s 800 fewer than this time last year.