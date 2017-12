After hanging at record-low levels for the past couple of months, the Cowlitz County unemployment rate went up slightly in November, ticking up to 5.4 percent. That’s three-tenths of one percent above the rate in October, and is 1.5 percentage points below the 6.9 percent in November of last year. The latest statistics show that nonfarm employment in Cowlitz County grew by 100 jobs in November; over the past 12 months, Cowlitz County employment has grown by an estimated 2,000 jobs, an increase of 5.1 percent. It’s reported that more than 2,500 Cowlitz County residents are currently unemployed and are looking for work, 600 fewer than last year at this time.