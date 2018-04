Joblessness ticked up just a bit in Cowlitz County during March, according to the latest numbers from Washington Employment Security. The March employment report shows a rate of 6.7 percent, slightly above the 6.3 percent from last year. Regional Economist Scott Bailey says that the newest numbers from the feds show that Cowlitz County added 400 jobs in the month of March, with total employment of 39,700 jobs. Seasonally-adjusted, the increase comes in at 200 jobs. The gains in March came from durable goods manufacturing, trade, transportation and warehousing, and in state government. No job declines were reported. Bailey says that about 3,100 Cowlitz County residents are currently jobless and are looking for work, an increase of about 200 from the same month last year.