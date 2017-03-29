While the numbers are better than they were a year ago, Regional Economist Scott Bailey says that local employment continues to “move sideways,” a state that he says has existed in Cowlitz County for about a year. Employment Security says that the February unemployment rate came in at 7.3 percent, nearly a point less than last year’s 8.2 percent. Non-farm employment dropped by 200 jobs in Cowlitz County, and a total of 38,000 people are currently employed in Cowlitz County. Year-to-year, overall employment has increased by 400 jobs, and about 400 fewer Cowlitz County residents are looking for work. The number of local people looking for work comes in at 3,260.