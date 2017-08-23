Cowlitz County’s unemployment rate continues to hover near historic lows, coming in at 5.6 percent in July, while the number of employed people is at record levels. Regional Economist Scott Bailey says that nonfarm employment increased by 500 jobs in July, which is in line with regular seasonal fluctuations. Bailey says that the number of jobs in Cowlitz County reached 40,000 for the first time in history; he also says that the seasonally-adjusted total is at an all-time high. Over the past 12 months, private sector employment is up by 1,100 jobs; there are 200 more construction jobs, 100 more manufacturing jobs, and trade, transportation and utilities increased by more than 500 jobs. The jobless rate of 5.6 percent is 1.7 percentage points lower than July of last year; the number of county residents looking for jobs is put at 2,600, which is 700 fewer than the same time last year.