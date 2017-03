Even while the number of jobs remained flat, the January unemployment rate in Cowlitz County ticked up a bit, going to 7.8 percent, up from 7.3 percent in December. Washington Employment Security says that nonfarm employment in Cowlitz County was “unchanged in January on a seasonally-adjusted basis,” with total employment put at 37,800 jobs. The January unemployment rate is being reported at 7.8 percent, a bit lower than the 8.1 percent in January of last year. About 3,500 Cowlitz County residents are currently unemployed and are looking for work, 50 fewer persons than last year.