Washington Employment Security reports that the number of new jobs in Cowlitz County is being revised sharply downward, following “revised benchmarking” from the federal government. After initially announcing that year-to-year job growth had been 4.7 percent through December of last year, that number is being changed to a paltry 0.8 percent. Revised numbers from January show nonfarm employment in Cowlitz County dropped by 400 jobs, with 38,900 jobs currently in the county. Construction dropped by 200 jobs in January, retail trade, health care and leisure and hospitality also dropped by 100 jobs. The January unemployment rate came in at 7 percent, down slightly from the 7.3 percent recorded in January of last year.