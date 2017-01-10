Continuing the effort to identify a man whose body was found last June on the banks of the Columbia River near Altoona, the Wahkiakum County Coroner is releasing a forensic sketch, trying to reconstruct what the man looked like. The man is Caucasian, about 5’8” in height, and somewhere between 30 to 60 years of age. The man was dressed for the outdoors, with size 10 Vibram boots, a red button-down shirt, Levis and black rain pants. Working with forensic anthropologist Doctor Katherine Taylor, forensic artist Natalie Murry has developed a sketch of the man. Wahkiakum County Prosecutor and Coroner Dan Bigelow is also releasing additional information, things that had been kept confidential until this time. He says that the man was carrying a key ring that had two items on it; one was a small rectangular metal tag with the name “Debbie” and a cartoon picture on it, along with a very small ring that had a dark stone set in it. It’s also noted that the man probably did not die where his body was found; the speculation is that he went missing somewhere between Cascade Locks and the eastern part of Wahkiakum County. Call Dan Bigelow at 360-795-3652 if you can help with this case.