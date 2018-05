Longview Police say that it appears that a man had a stroke or another medical issue as he was driving on Pacific Way, losing control of his pickup and crashing into one of the fields at John Null Park. The crash was reported at about 4:40 yesterday afternoon, in the 2600 block of Pacific Way. Witnesses say that a pickup went off of the roadway, crashing into a fence and a light pole at the park. The male driver was removed from the truck, and was taken to the hospital for treatment. His name has not been released, and his condition has not been updated this morning. No injuries were reported on the field, and baseball games at the park are continuing.