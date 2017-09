Cowlitz County’s fifth Superior Court Judge is due to be sworn in today. Cowlitz County Superior Court officials say that Anne Cruser will be sworn in this afternoon at 12:15 pm, a ceremony that will take place in Courtroom 2 at the Hall of Justice. Governor Jay Inslee appointed Cruser to the bench last month, filling a position that had been approved by the Legislature back in 2006. Today’s swearing-in is open to the public.