Long-time Longview Library employee Judy Fuller is dead at the age of 79. It’s reported that Fuller died yesterday morning, after suffering complications from pulmonary fibrosis. Fuller and her husband, Don, moved to Longview in 1985; he had a long career at Lower Columbia College, while Judy Fuller put her time into the Longview Library. Fuller gets credit for helping to establish the Education and Job Information Center at the Library, and she also was a key in getting the Northwest Voices Literary Series started. Fuller retired from the Library in 2001, but she remained involved, serving as a Library trustee until 2016. Memorial services are pending.