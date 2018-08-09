A Coast Guard helicopter was brought from Astoria to Skamania County yesterday, to help evacuate a 52 year-old man who was seriously injured after he jumped off of the 60-foot Rock Creek Falls. The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office says that the incident happened at about 5 pm on Tuesday, after the man jumped from the falls and landed in a gulch. An EMS crew was able to make an initial rescue, pulling him out of the water and putting him into a stretcher. A high-angle rope team determined that they couldn’t get the man out, so the call went out for the chopper. They arrived at about 7 pm, and then they hoisted the man out of the gulch. It reported that the man said he had no feeling below his waist. A paramedic was also taken along, to provide high-level care until they got to the hospital. The condition of the man has not been updated.