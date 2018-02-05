Kelso Police report that someone is trying to work the “jury scam” in the local area, with multiple reports coming in about phone calls to citizens, threatening them with jail. The callers say that someone calls and identifies themselves as law enforcement, also informing the citizen that they “missed jury duty.” The caller tells the citizens that they would have to immediately pay a fine to avoid going to jail. KPD is out with a reminder that these are scam calls, and that law enforcement would not make these type of phone calls. They urge anyone that receives a call of this type to hang up immediately, and to never give personal information or banking information over the phone to a cold caller. They also share that you should share this information with friends and family members.