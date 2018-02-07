The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is out with another alert, joining other local law enforcement agencies in warning local residents to beware of people calling in with the “jury scam.” The Sheriff’s Office says that there’s been a recent rash of these scam calls all around the area, where someone calls in, claiming to be from a local law enforcement agency. The caller tells the citizen that they “missed jury duty,” and they need to immediately pay a fine, or they will be arrested. The scammer tries to get people to provide credit card information over the phone, or they try to intimidate people into buying gift cards, and then giving the PIN numbers to the scammer. The Sheriff’s Office says that most people recognize these calls as scams, tipped off by the demand for instant payment. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has recently made arrests in some of these scam cases, including a husband and wife team that was arrested recently in Las Vegas. The Sheriff’s Office says that you should hang up immediately if you get one of these calls; contact law enforcement ONLY if you have actually lost money to one of these scammers.