Management of people on probation in Columbia County is getting a boost, as the US Justice Department awards a grant of more than $1.2 million for probation services. This grant will help to pay for a deputy district attorney, a sheriff’s deputy and a probation officer, along with a vehicle for the deputy. The Criminal Justice Commission is supplying the grant, helping to pay for the creation of a new team that will be focused on identifying the best candidates for probation services, while also stepping up enforcement against those who violate probation. Columbia County Sheriff Jeff Dickerson says that this new program will help to enhance enforcement efforts, while also expanding the jail’s ability to hold violators. $120,000 out of this grant will also help to support the Amani Center and Safe of Columbia County, which both provide support and services for victims of domestic violence.