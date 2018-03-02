Juvenile Robber

Longview Police report that a juvenile was taken into custody after a fight with employees inside of a store on 20th Avenue. This incident was reported at about 7:35 last night, at the store just off of Beech Street on 20th Avenue. Employees say that there were actually two suspects in the case, who allegedly had been shoplifting inside the store. One of the suspects ran off, but they were able to lock the other suspect inside. Those on the scene say that the store owner grappled with the juvenile, eventually getting him into a headlock. Officers arrived and took the teen into custody. They also say that the suspect was under the influence of alcohol, reportedly with a blood alcohol level as high as .144. The suspect is now being held in the Juvenile Detention facility on charges of robbery and minor in possession.