Give the “gift of life” today at a special Blood Drive that’s happening today at the Kaiser Permanente clinic on 7th Avenue in Longview. Bloodworks Northwest will be taking donations of blood from 12:30 to 6:30 pm today, with a break from 3 to 4 pm. Anyone age 17 and older who is in good general health should be able to donate blood on a regular basis. Bloodworks Northwest is a local non-profit that has been working to help supply blood and blood products to hospitals and health facilities throughout the Northwest for more than 70 years. That includes all of the hospitals in Cowlitz, Lewis and Clark counties. Call 1-800-398-7888 to set up an appointment, through walk-ups will also be accepted.