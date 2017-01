Love Overwhelming of Kelso is one of seven groups that are getting a portion of $2.27 million in grants from the Kaiser Permanente Foundation. The grant awards were announced yesterday during a Martin Luther King Junior Day service project, supporting unique programs that help to engage workers and counselors in connecting people with mental health and addiction assistance, along with help in finding housing. Love Overwhelming $325,000 over three years; they say that the money will be used to develop Peer Support Case Managers, which will then provide “intensive community services to high-need households,” helping those people find, get and retain safe and affordable housing, along with improved services to people who have recently been released from prison.