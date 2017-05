Six local students are getting educational help from Kaiser Permanente Northwest, receiving scholarship awards under the health care group’s Health Care Career Scholarship Program. Kaiser is awarding 535 thousand dollars in scholarships to students that are pursuing health care careers, including Kaitlyn Haase from Kelso High School, Alicia Magana-Salas of R. A. Long High School, Nina Holmes of Mark Morris, Ashlynn Dean of Toutle Lake High School, Kelsie Barnett of Kalama High School and Autumn Little of Castle Rock High School are each receiving awards of $2,000; in addition, Kaiser Permanente also provides support and training opportunities while these students are in college.