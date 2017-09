The Washington State Boundary Review Board for Cowlitz County is setting up a public hearing on Thursday, October 12th, taking input on the City of Kalama’s proposal to annex nearly 12 acres of land, north of the intersection of China Garden Road and Gore Road. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 pm on October 12th, in the third floor General Meeting Room, on the third floor of the County Administration Building in Kelso. The City of Kalama has more information on the proposed annexation.