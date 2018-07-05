An alert has gone out in the Kalama area, after a local resident reported seeing a bear near downtown on Tuesday. Dean Rice reports that he saw the bear as he was heading to work on Tuesday morning, on the street side of a guard rail on North 2nd Street. As he passed the bear, the animal jumped over the guard rail and ran off. Rice notified Kalama Police; they checked the area, but didn’t find the animal. A daycare that’s in the area was notified, but no special action was taken. Notices were posted on the Kalama Police Facebook page. In 2015, Washington Fish and Wildlife came into town to tranquilize and relocate a bear that had been seen close to town.