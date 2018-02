The Sheriff’s Office reports arresting a suspect at gunpoint yesterday morning, after a woman living near Kalama reported a burglary. The woman called 911 from a home on Daves View Drive at about 6:15 yesterday morning, saying that someone was trying to get into her house. She could see the man on her security camera, walking around the house and trying to open doors. The woman was hiding inside the house, along with her two dogs. Deputies arrived and found the suspect, arresting him with weapons drawn. The suspect was arrested without further incident; names have not yet been released.